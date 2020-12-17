Scotiabank Boosts Transat A.T. Inc. (TRZ.TO) (TSE:TRZ) Price Target to C$6.00

Transat A.T. Inc. (TRZ.TO) (TSE:TRZ) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TRZ. Laurentian reduced their price target on Transat A.T. Inc. (TRZ.TO) from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on Transat A.T. Inc. (TRZ.TO) from C$4.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC raised their price target on Transat A.T. Inc. (TRZ.TO) from C$5.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) cut their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. Inc. (TRZ.TO) from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Get Transat A.T. Inc. (TRZ.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE TRZ traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$5.77. 364,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,535. Transat A.T. Inc. has a 12 month low of C$3.56 and a 12 month high of C$16.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,363.18. The company has a market cap of C$217.80 million and a PE ratio of -0.44.

About Transat A.T. Inc. (TRZ.TO)

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated tour operator in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries in the Americas and Europe. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Transat A.T. Inc. (TRZ.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transat A.T. Inc. (TRZ.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.