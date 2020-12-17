Scott Belsky Sells 600 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total value of $293,628.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,862,868.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Scott Belsky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Adobe alerts:

On Monday, November 16th, Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total value of $275,874.00.

On Thursday, October 15th, Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.26, for a total value of $299,556.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $489.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $235.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $472.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $461.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. Cowen upgraded Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $521.27.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.