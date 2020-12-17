Scry.info Achieves Market Cap of $888,260.37 (DDD)

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. During the last seven days, Scry.info has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Scry.info has a total market capitalization of $888,260.37 and $70,961.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scry.info token can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00060485 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004253 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.95 or 0.00369316 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003677 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017293 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004248 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00023212 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Scry.info Token Profile

Scry.info (DDD) is a token. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 tokens. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8. Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info. Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8.

Scry.info Token Trading

Scry.info can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scry.info should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scry.info using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

