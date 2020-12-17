Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.10.

SCU has been the topic of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Sculptor Capital Management from $25.00 to $26.50 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Sculptor Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Sculptor Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Sculptor Capital Management from $25.00 to $26.50 in a report on Wednesday.

Get Sculptor Capital Management alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 13.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 40,707 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 10.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 303,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 28,560 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 252,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 144.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 183,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 108,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Sculptor Capital Management stock opened at $14.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $806.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.97. Sculptor Capital Management has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $28.85.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.27. Sculptor Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 65.07% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sculptor Capital Management will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.