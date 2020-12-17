Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) CEO Sells $3,415,214.66 in Stock

Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) CEO Charles Fabrikant sold 81,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $3,415,214.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 454,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,098,311.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Charles Fabrikant also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Charles Fabrikant sold 64,902 shares of Seacor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $2,716,148.70.

Shares of NYSE:CKH opened at $41.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.14. The company has a market cap of $846.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.94 and a beta of 1.01. Seacor Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.23 and a 12 month high of $47.70.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). Seacor had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $175.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.22 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seacor Holdings Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Seacor by 6.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Seacor by 9.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Seacor by 18.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 41,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Seacor by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Seacor by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CKH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Seacor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

About Seacor

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

