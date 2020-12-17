Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Sealed Air from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.55.

NYSE:SEE opened at $44.39 on Tuesday. Sealed Air has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $46.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.67 and a 200 day moving average of $38.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 240.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sealed Air news, SVP Emile Z. Chammas sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total value of $1,294,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 182,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,866,384.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $369,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,694,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,489 shares of company stock worth $2,035,655. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sealed Air by 2,822.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Sealed Air by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Sealed Air by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

