Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Chart Industries, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Chart Industries in a report released on Wednesday, December 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.15 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.13. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Chart Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $273.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.51 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $107.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.53.

NASDAQ GTLS opened at $112.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.04 and a beta of 1.81. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $122.52.

In related news, VP Gerald F. Vinci sold 4,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total value of $500,248.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven W. Krablin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $536,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 164.1% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 484,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,486,000 after purchasing an additional 300,973 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 86.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 270,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,138,000 after purchasing an additional 125,916 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,711,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 574,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,865,000 after acquiring an additional 217,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

Recommended Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.