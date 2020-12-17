Secret Price Up 5.2% Over Last Week (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. Secret has a market cap of $34.60 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret coin can now be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00002690 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Secret has traded up 5.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $105.59 or 0.00462928 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002434 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00013791 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002890 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 170,568.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $358.53 or 0.01571881 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Secret

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 111,771,105 coins and its circulating supply is 56,395,809 coins. The official website for Secret is scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

Buying and Selling Secret

Secret can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.