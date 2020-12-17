Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Insider Peter G. Traber Buys 40,000 Shares

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) insider Peter G. Traber purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SELB opened at $2.92 on Thursday. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $4.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average of $2.77. The firm has a market cap of $315.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.29.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. William Blair cut shares of Selecta Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.29.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 129.8% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 8,294,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,557,000 after buying an additional 4,685,075 shares during the last quarter. Mangrove Partners lifted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 18.0% during the second quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 6,546,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,593,000 after buying an additional 997,923 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 11.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,415,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,950,000 after buying an additional 457,569 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $8,102,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $7,145,000. 57.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

