Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Price Hits $0.0242 on Major Exchanges

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. One Sentinel Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0242 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Hotbit and BitForex. In the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.11 million and approximately $718,287.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00036301 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00012079 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00005680 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00007397 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 61.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004612 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Token Profile

Sentinel Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 417,137,682 tokens. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol.

Sentinel Protocol Token Trading

Sentinel Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, GDAC, Upbit, Bilaxy, Bittrex, IDEX, Hotbit, DDEX and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

