Sentivate Hits Market Capitalization of $10.43 Million (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. One Sentivate token can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, LATOKEN and IDEX. In the last week, Sentivate has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. Sentivate has a total market cap of $10.43 million and approximately $204,316.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00060664 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.05 or 0.00377607 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017786 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004339 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00023470 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Sentivate Token Profile

Sentivate (SNTVT) is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,428,244,538 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate.

Buying and Selling Sentivate

Sentivate can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, STEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

