ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Hits New 52-Week High at $41.38

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.38 and last traded at $41.17, with a volume of 1117 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.06.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SFBS shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ServisFirst Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ServisFirst Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.69 and a 200 day moving average of $36.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.32.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 38.46%. The business had revenue of $93.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, COO Clarence C. Pouncey III sold 666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $26,300.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 690,806 shares in the company, valued at $27,279,928.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO G. Carlton Barker sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,884 shares of company stock worth $2,203,491 in the last 90 days. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 206.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 8,365 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,240,000 after purchasing an additional 23,562 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 109,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 8,678 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFBS)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.