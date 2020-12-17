SFL (NYSE:SFL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.10

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.10 and last traded at $6.22, with a volume of 7972 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.24.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of SFL from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SFL from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SFL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.03.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $741.46 million, a P/E ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.33.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $115.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.04 million. SFL had a positive return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. SFL’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SFL in the third quarter worth $160,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in SFL by 227.2% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 42,267 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 29,349 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in SFL by 3.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SFL by 4.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 524,485 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 20,074 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in SFL in the third quarter worth $106,000. 31.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFL Company Profile (NYSE:SFL)

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore support vessels.

