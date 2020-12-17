SG Blocks (OTCMKTS:SGBX) Trading 14.9% Higher

SG Blocks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGBX) shares rose 14.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.94 and last traded at $3.86. Approximately 2,070,160 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,475,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.52.

Get SG Blocks alerts:

SG Blocks (OTCMKTS:SGBX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SG Blocks by 384.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 55,300 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SG Blocks in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SG Blocks during the second quarter worth $36,000.

About SG Blocks (OTCMKTS:SGBX)

SG Blocks, Inc engages in the design and fabrication of container-based structures. The company redesigns, repurposes, and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction; and purpose-built modules, or prefabricated steel modular units for construction.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for SG Blocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SG Blocks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.