Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Hits New 52-Week High at $89.50

Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $89.50 and last traded at $89.20, with a volume of 26415 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.93.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHAK. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $46.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Shake Shack currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.16.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -409.19 and a beta of 1.71.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $3,162,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,808,530.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Zach Koff sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $59,402.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 18,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,186.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 518,385 shares of company stock valued at $38,248,033 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 35.7% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,990,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,414,000 after buying an additional 787,387 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 20.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,743,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,312,000 after acquiring an additional 644,910 shares during the last quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,124,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,730,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,667,000. Institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

