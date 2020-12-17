Shanghai Industrial (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.26

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.26 and last traded at $13.26, with a volume of 5000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.27.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

About Shanghai Industrial (OTCMKTS:SGHIY)

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure facilities, real estate, and consumer products businesses in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. Its Infrastructure Facilities segment invests in and operates toll road projects and water-related business.

