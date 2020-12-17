SHIELD Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.00 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SHIELD has traded up 25.3% against the U.S. dollar. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $116,105.17 and $3.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,703.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $661.06 or 0.02911696 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.87 or 0.00439904 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.07 or 0.01409802 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.15 or 0.00696602 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005975 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.42 or 0.00332214 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00029202 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000069 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh. The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SHIELD

SHIELD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.