Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SSDOY. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Shiseido from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Shiseido from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.

Shares of SSDOY stock opened at $70.40 on Monday. Shiseido has a 1 year low of $46.66 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.79. The company has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 0.35.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.11. Shiseido had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. Equities research analysts expect that Shiseido will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

About Shiseido

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; skincare products, shampoo, and other haircare products, as well as body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons.

