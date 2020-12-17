Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) (TSE:SHOP) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,534.25

Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) (TSE:SHOP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1,534.25 and last traded at C$1,516.45, with a volume of 117390 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1,474.68.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. Pi Financial set a C$1,540.00 price objective on shares of Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) from C$1,250.00 to C$1,290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

The company has a market cap of C$185.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 910.86. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1,303.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1,290.41.

In related news, Senior Officer Joseph Andrew Frasca sold 561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,277.55, for a total value of C$716,705.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 445 shares in the company, valued at C$568,510.10.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

