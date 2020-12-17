Sibanye Stillwater (NASDAQ:SBSW) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.66

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NASDAQ:SBSW) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.66 and last traded at $15.65, with a volume of 43621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.71.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBSW. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.75 target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sibanye Stillwater has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.49.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,703,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 464.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,137,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,909 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 71,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,170,000.

About Sibanye Stillwater (NASDAQ:SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.