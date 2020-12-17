SIBCoin (SIB) Price Hits $0.0273 on Top Exchanges

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. SIBCoin has a market capitalization of $514,882.22 and approximately $1,283.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SIBCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0273 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded up 27.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,699.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $660.00 or 0.02907579 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.82 or 0.00439745 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.44 or 0.01407252 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.92 or 0.00695682 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005997 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.34 or 0.00331892 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00029178 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,859,440 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com.

SIBCoin Coin Trading

SIBCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

