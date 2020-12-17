Sidney B. Deboer Sells 10,410 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Stock

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 10,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.75, for a total transaction of $2,974,657.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,711,499.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $287.74 on Thursday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.74 and a 52-week high of $310.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $272.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.25.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.68. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LAD. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $280.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $525,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter valued at $2,216,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,693,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,512,000. 79.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.