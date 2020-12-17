Sidoti Begins Coverage on PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR)

Research analysts at Sidoti began coverage on shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PAR. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on PAR Technology from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Roth Capital cut PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PAR Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

PAR traded up $2.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.12. The company had a trading volume of 6,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,780. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -37.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. PAR Technology has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $67.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.20.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The software maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $54.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.26 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 15.91% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PAR Technology will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Sammon, Jr. sold 30,400 shares of PAR Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total value of $1,230,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,201,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,645,544.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 17.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 8,318 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 488,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,615,000 after purchasing an additional 284,968 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in PAR Technology by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 8,965 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in PAR Technology by 40.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 16,126 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 4.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

