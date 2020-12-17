Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) (TSE:SIA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

SIA opened at C$14.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$13.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.22. Sienna Senior Living Inc. has a 1-year low of C$8.85 and a 1-year high of C$19.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.28. The company has a market cap of C$951.28 million and a P/E ratio of -63.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SIA shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) from C$11.00 to C$12.75 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) from C$15.00 to C$14.75 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.55.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

