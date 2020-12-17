Signature Aviation plc (SIG.L) (LON:SIG) Sets New 52-Week High at $380.30

Signature Aviation plc (SIG.L) (LON:SIG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 380.30 ($4.97) and last traded at GBX 373 ($4.87), with a volume of 7209991 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 268 ($3.50).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of Signature Aviation plc (SIG.L) in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Signature Aviation plc (SIG.L) from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 237.60 ($3.10).

Get Signature Aviation plc (SIG.L) alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 247.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 246.62. The stock has a market cap of £3.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.65.

In other Signature Aviation plc (SIG.L) news, insider Mark Johnstone acquired 10,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.10) per share, with a total value of £24,036.54 ($31,403.89).

About Signature Aviation plc (SIG.L) (LON:SIG)

Signature Aviation plc provides flight support services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature services to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Aviation plc (SIG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Aviation plc (SIG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.