Silver Grail Resources Ltd. (SVG.V) (CVE:SVG) Shares Gap Down to $0.23

Shares of Silver Grail Resources Ltd. (SVG.V) (CVE:SVG) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.23, but opened at $0.21. Silver Grail Resources Ltd. (SVG.V) shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 29,000 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.20. The company has a market cap of C$6.15 million and a P/E ratio of -100.00.

About Silver Grail Resources Ltd. (SVG.V) (CVE:SVG)

Silver Grail Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in the Stewart region of British Columbia, Canada. The company explores for cobalt, silver, gold, copper, zinc, and molybdenum minerals. Silver Grail Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

