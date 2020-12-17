Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) had its target price increased by Compass Point from $26.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.00.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Silvergate Capital stock opened at $45.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $852.11 million and a P/E ratio of 42.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Silvergate Capital has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $46.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.07.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.50 million.

In other news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 2,500 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,231 shares in the company, valued at $584,316. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 426,488 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $17,059,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 505,148 shares of company stock worth $20,133,188 over the last three months.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Silvergate Capital by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 15,761 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Silvergate Capital by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the period. SoftVest Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,094,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in Silvergate Capital by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 204,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.