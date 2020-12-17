Silverway Price Hits $0.0000 (SLV)

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. Silverway has a total market cap of $984.42 and approximately $226.00 worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Silverway has traded down 23.4% against the US dollar. One Silverway token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinLim, BitMart and Coinsbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,699.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $319.44 or 0.01407252 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00084876 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000579 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003307 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00010528 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.70 or 0.00280617 BTC.

About Silverway

Silverway is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,009,999 tokens. Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Silverway’s official website is silverway.io. The official message board for Silverway is medium.com/silverwayplatform.

Buying and Selling Silverway

Silverway can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit, BitMart and CoinLim. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Silverway should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Silverway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

