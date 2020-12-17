Single Collateral DAI (SAI) 24 Hour Volume Tops $902.00

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Single Collateral DAI has a market capitalization of $8.57 million and $902.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Single Collateral DAI has traded up 20.8% against the dollar. One Single Collateral DAI token can now be bought for about $1.29 or 0.00013171 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00059806 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.94 or 0.00369102 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003666 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00017620 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00022890 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Single Collateral DAI Token Profile

Single Collateral DAI (CRYPTO:SAI) is a token. It launched on December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 6,660,126 tokens. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official website is www.makerdao.com. The official message board for Single Collateral DAI is medium.com/@MakerDAO.

Buying and Selling Single Collateral DAI

Single Collateral DAI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Single Collateral DAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Single Collateral DAI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Single Collateral DAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

