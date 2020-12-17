Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) CEO Sells $11,307,254.86 in Stock

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,772,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $11,307,254.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,603,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,651,133.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SIRI opened at $6.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.92. The company has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $7.40.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 141.29% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 30.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on SIRI. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sirius XM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised Sirius XM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIRI. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,688,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,626,000 after buying an additional 8,531,684 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 32,588.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 4,808,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,771,000 after buying an additional 4,793,406 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,390,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,507,000 after buying an additional 3,932,133 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 3,845.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,099,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,615,000 after buying an additional 3,021,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,276,000. 16.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

