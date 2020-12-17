Small Love Potion Trading Up 3.5% This Week (SLP)

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 17th. In the last seven days, Small Love Potion has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. Small Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $191,610.00 worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Small Love Potion token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0303 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Small Love Potion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004242 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00023810 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00132515 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $186.11 or 0.00789610 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00159026 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.08 or 0.00373709 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00079040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00123480 BTC.

Small Love Potion Token Profile

Small Love Potion’s total supply is 45,735,622 tokens. The official website for Small Love Potion is axieinfinity.com. Small Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@AxieInfinity.

Small Love Potion Token Trading

Small Love Potion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Small Love Potion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Small Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Small Love Potion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Small Love Potion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.