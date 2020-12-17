SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smart Global Holdings Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and supplier of electronic subsystems to OEMs. It engaged in the computer, industrial, networking, telecommunications, aerospace and defense markets. The company operates primarily in the U.S., Europe, Asia and Latin America. Smart Global Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Newark, California. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut SMART Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays increased their target price on SMART Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SMART Global from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Shares of SGH opened at $33.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.48. The stock has a market cap of $823.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -481.57 and a beta of 0.87. SMART Global has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $39.08.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.16 million. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 49,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $1,485,341.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,904.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 3,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $104,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,588,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,816,122 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 421.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 284.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 7.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

