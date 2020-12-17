SmartMesh (SMT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $213,037.00

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 17th. One SmartMesh token can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, HitBTC and Gate.io. Over the last week, SmartMesh has traded 6% higher against the dollar. SmartMesh has a market capitalization of $3.65 million and approximately $213,037.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

SmartMesh Token Profile

SMT is a token. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 tokens. SmartMesh’s official website is smartmesh.io. SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh.

Buying and Selling SmartMesh

SmartMesh can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Huobi and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartMesh directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartMesh should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartMesh using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

