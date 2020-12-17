Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Sells $1,158,890.00 in Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Elena Gomez sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $1,158,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,019 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,185.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Elena Gomez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 26th, Elena Gomez sold 13,500 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $745,335.00.

SMAR stock opened at $72.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of -77.13 and a beta of 1.54. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.91 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 20.90% and a negative net margin of 34.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SMAR shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.73.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 287,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,200,000 after buying an additional 67,027 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

