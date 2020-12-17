Smith Barney Citigroup Boosts Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Price Target to $133.00

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) had its price target upped by Smith Barney Citigroup from $62.00 to $133.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

ARCT has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.71.

Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $101.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 6.16. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $129.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.16.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.70% and a negative return on equity of 114.61%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 442,255 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total transaction of $46,675,592.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,557,745 shares in the company, valued at $269,944,407.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $428,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 462,255 shares of company stock valued at $47,656,693 over the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 324,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,915,000 after buying an additional 53,206 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,859,000 after buying an additional 198,866 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 43,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

