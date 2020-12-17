Smith Barney Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY)

Analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on EVVTY. DNB Markets upgraded Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) stock opened at $95.59 on Thursday. Evolution Gaming Group AB has a 1-year low of $25.46 and a 1-year high of $97.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.82.

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as desktops, smartphones, tablets, etc.

