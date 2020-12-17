Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Trading 11.2% Higher

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) shares traded up 11.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.30 and last traded at $17.23. 5,127,212 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the average session volume of 2,330,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.49.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen started coverage on Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Aegis started coverage on Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.17. The firm has a market cap of $952.80 million, a P/E ratio of -77.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.99 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a positive return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 118.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $172,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 284,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,497.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $46,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,946. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $362,460 in the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWBI. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,568,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,667,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,636,000. 63.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

