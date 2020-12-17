Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Hits New 52-Week High at $47.16

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.16 and last traded at $47.14, with a volume of 17329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.79.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.85.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMFKY)

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

