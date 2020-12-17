Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cleveland Research

Equities researchers at Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SNAP. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Snap from $27.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Snap to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.01.

SNAP traded up $1.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.26. The company had a trading volume of 173,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,492,277. The company has a market cap of $79.36 billion, a PE ratio of -70.80 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.65 and a 200-day moving average of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 5.99. Snap has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $53.85.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $678.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.36 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $164,518.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,398,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,835,240.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $735,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,521,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,982,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,425,613 shares of company stock valued at $86,865,874 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap by 160.0% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

