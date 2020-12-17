Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock to $55.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Snap traded as high as $54.71 and last traded at $53.55, with a volume of 448696 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.65.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Snap from $25.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Snap from $27.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price target on shares of Snap from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.01.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $164,518.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,398,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,835,240.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $56,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 81,273,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,068,894,156.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,425,613 shares of company stock worth $86,865,874 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,564,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,587 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Snap by 9.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,162,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,560,000 after buying an additional 1,009,894 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 239.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,131,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,970,000 after buying an additional 8,557,956 shares in the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter worth $12,299,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,515,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 5.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.19. The stock has a market cap of $79.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.80 and a beta of 1.52.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $678.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.36 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. Snap’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

