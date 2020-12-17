Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) CFO Sells $2,268,559.56 in Stock

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 12,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.76, for a total transaction of $2,268,559.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE SNA opened at $171.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $90.72 and a 12-month high of $183.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.21.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $941.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.14 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 17.12%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 40.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SNA shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Snap-on from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 16.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter worth $1,413,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

