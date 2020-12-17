Solana (SOL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $17.63 Million

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 17th. Solana has a total market cap of $81.48 million and $17.63 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Solana has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar. One Solana coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.75 or 0.00007446 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00060817 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004260 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.85 or 0.00369617 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003741 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017422 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00023438 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $558.44 or 0.02376726 BTC.

About Solana

SOL is a coin. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 488,592,653 coins and its circulating supply is 46,569,948 coins. The official website for Solana is solana.com. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Solana is medium.com/solana-labs.

Solana Coin Trading

Solana can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

