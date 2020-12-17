SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Major Shareholder Sells $6,350,780.02 in Stock

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) major shareholder Nb Strategic Co-Investment Par sold 289,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $6,350,780.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:SWI opened at $18.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 200.36 and a beta of 1.20. SolarWinds Co. has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $24.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.17 and its 200-day moving average is $20.19.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $260.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.42 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 3.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,563,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,306,000 after buying an additional 1,063,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SolarWinds by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,865,313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,279,000 after purchasing an additional 105,602 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SolarWinds by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,434,067 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,340,000 after purchasing an additional 320,137 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in SolarWinds by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 778,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,829,000 after purchasing an additional 207,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in SolarWinds by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 651,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,247,000 after purchasing an additional 32,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SWI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SolarWinds from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays raised their target price on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. JMP Securities raised their target price on SolarWinds from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on SolarWinds in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

