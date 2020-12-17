SOMESING Reaches Market Cap of $3.71 Million (SSX)

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. One SOMESING token can currently be bought for $0.0259 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SOMESING has a market capitalization of $3.71 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SOMESING has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004401 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00024631 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00137651 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.57 or 0.00808576 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00165189 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.05 or 0.00387846 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00080803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00127713 BTC.

About SOMESING

SOMESING was first traded on November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,343,000 tokens. SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io.

Buying and Selling SOMESING

SOMESING can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

