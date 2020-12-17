Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.73

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.73 and last traded at $22.68, with a volume of 194621 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.02.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SONO. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sonos from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Sonos from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sonos from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.81.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.98 and a 200 day moving average of $15.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $339.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.19 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 27,023 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $599,640.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,454,960.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 623,396 shares of company stock worth $13,209,274 over the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,356,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,755 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,442,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,610,000 after buying an additional 180,805 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sonos in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,080,000. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in Sonos by 5.4% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 3,079,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,752,000 after acquiring an additional 158,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodson Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sonos during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,414,000. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

