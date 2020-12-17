Spaceswap (MILK2) Hits 1-Day Volume of $19,105.00

Spaceswap (CURRENCY:MILK2) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. Spaceswap has a total market capitalization of $50,218.50 and approximately $19,105.00 worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spaceswap token can currently be bought for $0.0307 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Spaceswap has traded 25.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00024444 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00135038 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.50 or 0.00795316 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00162054 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00381905 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00079472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00125647 BTC.

Spaceswap Profile

Spaceswap’s total supply is 1,685,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,635,724 tokens. The official website for Spaceswap is spaceswap.app.

Buying and Selling Spaceswap

