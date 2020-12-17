SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $33.66

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.66 and last traded at $33.63, with a volume of 17364 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.35.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.70.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 611.1% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.