SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Sets New 12-Month High at $67.99

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $67.99 and last traded at $67.98, with a volume of 777 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.03.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.21 and a 200-day moving average of $58.74.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $222,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 2,564.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 187,887 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 24.2% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 155,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after purchasing an additional 30,187 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,273 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 39.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

