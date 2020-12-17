SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $79.15

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $79.15 and last traded at $79.15, with a volume of 113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.33.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.36.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLY. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SLY)

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

