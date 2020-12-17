SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Sets New 1-Year High at $59.30

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $59.30 and last traded at $58.71, with a volume of 138984 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.66.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.42.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,298,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,422 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 790,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,565,000 after acquiring an additional 107,000 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 750,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,413,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 105.6% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 619,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,352,000 after acquiring an additional 318,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 533,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,761,000 after acquiring an additional 69,104 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.